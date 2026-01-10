Stacie Orrico claims music industry 'failed' her as child artist

Stacie Orrico takes legal action against former manager for child abuse

Stacie Orrico, who kick-started her music career at the young age of 14, experienced a series of traumatising events, especially for a teenager.

The 39-year-old singer only later realised that the uncomfortable behaviour she faced at the hands of her record label was sexual abuse, at the age of 14.

Orrico now decided to take legal help against her former manager, Britt Haim, who allegedly assaulted her as a child, as well as Universal Music Group, ForeFront Records, and others for gender violence, negligence, and sexual battery.

She named many big names in music corporations in the lawsuit – claiming that her manager used her for maximum profit with no regards to safeguard her as a child and as a Christian musician.

The lawsuit detailed, "Plaintiff Stacie Joy Orrico was an innocent and joyful child, full of dreams, one of which was to become a singer. That dream — and her childhood, adolescence, and entire life — were permanently threatened and profoundly altered by the trauma she endured as a result of sexual abuse and exploitation while she was a minor child and a professional musical artist under Defendants' control, supervision, and authority."

As of now, the accused has not responded to the legal filing.