Tom Blyth teases next movie after 'People We Meet on Vacation' reviews

Tom Blyth excites fans with hint at future career move

January 10, 2026

Tom Blyth is the actor people loved to see as the rom-com lead in People We Meet on Vacation, after his dark and broody aura in the cinema.

The 30-year-old actor, who made his mark as Dr. Snow in the Hunger Games prequel, was the playful, charismatic hero in the rom-com, and it won’t be the last fans see of him in this role.

Speaking to the press during the premiere of the movie, Blyth said, “I think I was just ready to do something fun. I’m ready to do something light.”

He elaborated on the shift in his career, saying, “I had done a lot of serious stuff back to back, and I was kind of ready to do something that was going to lift up my soul a little bit,” in conversation with Us Weekly.

Citing his inspirations for this role, he paid homage to the ‘80s classics – especially When Harry Met Sally, as well as You’ve Got Mail.

Blyth went on to say that it’s worthwhile to take a break from taking ourselves really seriously, adding that it’s important to “remind yourself that what we do for a living is playful and fun and a luxury and to lean into that, and lean into the love.”

