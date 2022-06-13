 
Monday Jun 13 2022
Idris Elba is being considered to play the next James Bond: Reports

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Idris Elba is yet again in talks to play the iconic role of James Bond after Daniel Craig quit as the lead after No Time To Die.

An insider spilled to The Sun that The Harder They Fall star ranked highly in the “secret” market research conducted by movie producers.

After which, he was back in discussions to play the main role after previously considering him to play the antagonist in the film.

The source said, “Idris has long been in talks to play a role in the next era of James Bond’s story and last year was being considered for a role as an antagonist.”

“However, talks surrounding him playing the lead have started again as producers realised how popular he would be after carrying out secret market research,” the insider added.

The report also shared, “He ranked highly among the diverse group of movie buffs invited to participate in it.”

“They didn’t want to see him as a nemesis — they want him as the hero,” it added.

In January 2022, producer Barbara Broccoli said that the 49-year-old star is being considered to take over the role.

“We know Idris, I’m friends with him. He’s a magnificent actor,” she had said, adding, “You know, he has been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have a conversation when you have somebody in the seat.”


