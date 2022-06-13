 
Prince Andrew gets angry over being blocked from big royal event?

Prince Andrew has reportedly not been in good mood since he was banned by senior royals from attending the procession at Monday's Order of the Garter ceremony.

The Queen's second son was seen fuming hours after being blocked from the big royal event. A media outlet has shared his angry mood photos.

It was announced Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be invested at the ceremony and referred to as a “royal companion”, with former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and ex-UN undersecretary Baroness Amos receiving the titles of “knight and lady companions”.

Andrew, who is a member of the Order, had reportedly intended to make an appearance at the spectacular procession.

An unnamed source told The Telegraph: “The colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards was his most coveted title and he wants it back. Having remained a Counsellor of State, he also believes he should be included at royal and state events."

The Order of the Garter is Britain's highest chivalrous honour, and is awarded at the personal discretion of the Queen. Those admitted to the Order are inducted in a ceremony in June, after which they become part of the exclusive, 24-member club.

But it is understood that a "family decision" meant the 62-year-old was blocked from walking with the rest of the senior members of the family to the service at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Princes Charles and William, according to a media outlet, petitioned the Queen to keep the Duke of York away from the public eye for the ceremony, which is a staple of the royal calendar.

Prince Andrew was also not allowed to appear at the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the Queen and other senior royals at the Jubilee festivities.

