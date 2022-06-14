 
Kim Kardashian sizzles in skimpy swimsuit as she takes Pete Davidson to a beach for romance

Kim Kardashian amazed fans as she shared a glimpse of her romantic getaway with new beau Pete Davidson on Tuesday.

American TV star, 41, sent temperatures soaring as she showed off her incredible figure, which was partly obscured by her long dyed-blond locks, in a skimpy black bikini while enjoying boating with the comedian.

Kim posted steamy photos to her Instagram on Tuesday. She was looking smashing as she matched her top with black string bottoms, and the sleek look emphasized her eye-popping fit physique.

She and Pete got to enjoy the clear blue water in other photos showing them riding on a white canoe. The mum-of-four looked angelic as she turned around from her position in front so that the comedian could snap a photo, but another image taken from the side showed that she was pulling her weight by paddling up front.

In her accompanying Instagram Stories post, Kanye West's ex shared a few short clips of herself delicately stepping into the water. The lovebirds also locked lips on the beach. 

In one photo, Pete and Kim can be seen standing up to their knees in the water as the leaned together for the loved-up moment.

