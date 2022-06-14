 
Vicky Kaushal recreates SRK’s iconic song with Farah Khan: Watch

Vicky Kaushal has recently recreated an epic song from Shah Rukh Khan’s popular movie Main Hoon Na with choreographer as well as film-maker Farah Khan and co-star Triptii Dimri.

The URI actor has been spotted in Croatia along with Triptii and crew to film a song for his upcoming Dharma’s movie. 

To this end, Farah has also joined in with the team for a song, however, it seems that Vicky and the Om Shanti Om’s director are having a ball together. Both have been giving a sneak peek of their “fun times” with fans and followers on social media.

Even now, on Monday, Farah posted a video on Instagram in which Vicky could be seen sitting beside the Laila Majnu actress, Anand Tiwari and team from the movie.

In a while, Farah walked in and the actors as well as the entire crew, sitting on a flight of stairs, began hopping to their right while matching with the beats of the SRK’s song.

At the end, the choreographer astounded everyone with her “playful thumka” after which they all burst into laughter.

Captioning the video, Farah wrote, “When the whole crew dances u know it’s been a great shoot! Thank uuuu #croatia @vickykaushal09 u were lovely.”

In no time, the video went viral on social media and garnered a lot of love from celebrities and fans.

The film-maker as well as actor Farhan Akhtar commented, “Love it.”

Karan Johar also dropped in to the comment section and remarked, “This is epic.”

Other celebrities that reacted to the video included Ayushmann Khrrana, Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor.

