 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth honours Camilla yet again

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Queen Elizabeth honours Camilla yet again
Queen Elizabeth honours Camilla yet again

Future King Prince Charles wife Duchess Camilla has been honoured by Queen Elizabeth yet again.

Camilla was installed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter on Monday. The appointment is made by Queen Elizabeth.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest honor in Britain, established nearly 700 years ago.

According to the Buckingham Palace, “The Garter Day procession took place in the grounds of Windsor Castle for the first time in three years.

“A key element of Garter Day is the investing of new Companions with the Order’s Insignia. This is done by The Queen, The Sovereign of the Garter, in the Throne Room.

“Today, The Duchess of Cornwall became a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter’, the statement added.

Garter Day usually takes place each June and is attended by the Knights of the Order of the Garter, the oldest British Order of Chivalry.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick compares himself to Jesus, new picture sparks criticism

Scott Disick compares himself to Jesus, new picture sparks criticism

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'healed rift' with strict outfit 'memo' for Jubilee

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'healed rift' with strict outfit 'memo' for Jubilee
Rolling Stones Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid

Rolling Stones Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid
Prince William denies uncle Andrew his 'birth right': 'Hang Separately'

Prince William denies uncle Andrew his 'birth right': 'Hang Separately'
Britney Spears’ brother Bryan missed her wedding to Sam Asghari due to THIS reason

Britney Spears’ brother Bryan missed her wedding to Sam Asghari due to THIS reason
Ozzy Osbourne drops eerie lyrics ahead of major ‘life altering’ surgery

Ozzy Osbourne drops eerie lyrics ahead of major ‘life altering’ surgery
Meghan Markle wore dull colours at Jubilee to make Queen 'star of the show'

Meghan Markle wore dull colours at Jubilee to make Queen 'star of the show'
Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in a musical sequel of Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker'?

Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in a musical sequel of Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker'?
Amber Heard’s first tell-all interview after trial is just the beginning: spills source

Amber Heard’s first tell-all interview after trial is just the beginning: spills source

Piers Morgan reacts to Amber Heard first interview after Johnny Depp trial

Piers Morgan reacts to Amber Heard first interview after Johnny Depp trial
Camille Vasquez 'tight-lipped' smile looks for '50 words' to define Amber Heard: Watch

Camille Vasquez 'tight-lipped' smile looks for '50 words' to define Amber Heard: Watch
Prince Andrew attends private lunch with Queen after prestigious Garter Day snub

Prince Andrew attends private lunch with Queen after prestigious Garter Day snub

Latest

view all