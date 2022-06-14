Queen Elizabeth honours Camilla yet again

Future King Prince Charles wife Duchess Camilla has been honoured by Queen Elizabeth yet again.



Camilla was installed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter on Monday. The appointment is made by Queen Elizabeth.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest honor in Britain, established nearly 700 years ago.

According to the Buckingham Palace, “The Garter Day procession took place in the grounds of Windsor Castle for the first time in three years.

“A key element of Garter Day is the investing of new Companions with the Order’s Insignia. This is done by The Queen, The Sovereign of the Garter, in the Throne Room.

“Today, The Duchess of Cornwall became a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter’, the statement added.

Garter Day usually takes place each June and is attended by the Knights of the Order of the Garter, the oldest British Order of Chivalry.