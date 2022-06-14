Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of David Beckham and Harper’s special moment: Photo

File Footage

Victoria Beckham has recently shared a heartwarming photo of her husband David Beckham and youngest daughter Harper on social media.



On Monday, the former Spice Girls singer turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of both hubby and the 10-year-old.

In a photo, David looked dapper in an all-black suit which he paired with white shirt and black tie.

On the other hand, Harper looked stunning in her pretty, flowy, strapless pink and purple ballgown while she completed her look with Nike trainers.

Victoria could not stop gushing over both father and daughter duo, who seemingly appeared to be in a happy mood.

Sharing the sweet photo, the fashion designer captioned it, “This picture melts my heart. Special time with the best daddy in the world x Mummy loves you both so much. You are my everything @davidbeckham kisses.”

In no time, fans dropped in with their endearing comments.



One wrote, “Their smiles say it all.”

Another said, “She is such a mini David.”

For the unversed, the former footballer and daughter went for an entertaining theater event in Venice.



