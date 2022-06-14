 
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Jennifer Lopez gets candid about Hollywood beauty standards that made her almost quit

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Jennifer Lopez revealed she wanted to quit because of certain beauty standards in Hollywood.

In her Netflix documentary Halftime, JLo talked about how she received criticism over her curvy body as the past beauty standards favoured women with thin and tall stature.

The Marry Me actor said, "There were many times where I was just like, I think I’m just going to quit.”

"I had to really figure out who I was. And believe in that and not believe in anything else," she added.

Lopez further shared what the beauty standards were at the time she started working in Hollywood, saying, "When I started working, the beauty ideal was very thin, blonde, tall, not a lot of curves.”

"I grew up around women with curves so it was nothing I was ever ashamed of,” JLo continued. “It was hard, when you think people think you’re a joke — like a punchline.”

"But it wound up affecting things in a way that I never intended," revealed Lopez.

The actor and singer’s fiancé Ben Affleck also said in the documentary, "I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?”

He added, "And she said, ‘I’m Latina, I’m a woman, I expected this’"

