 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloé Kardashian draws criticism for letting True watch her dad Tristan Thompson’s scandal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Khloé Kardashian draws criticism for letting True watch her dad Tristan Thompson’s scandal
Khloé Kardashian draws criticism for letting True watch her dad Tristan Thompson’s scandal 

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian has landed in hot waters after she watched the latest episode of The Kardashians series with her four-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The Good American founder’s fans criticized her for letting True watch the latest episode of the Kardashian-Jenner reality show, which featured her father Tristan Thompson’s infamous scandal.

Khloé Kardashian draws criticism for letting True watch her dad Tristan Thompson’s scandal

The 37-year-old socialite took to her Instagram Stories and shared that she and True were watching the latest episode of the Hulu series.

“What are we doing?” Khloé asked True as they cuddled up together in the cute video. “Watching mommy!” the youngster replied, as she jumped up and down.

However, many of Khloé’s fans and followers were left shocked that the mom-of-one would be sitting through the final scene of the episode, which featured how the family learned about Tristan’s love child scandal, with her daughter present.

“She [Khloe] definitely didn’t let her [True] watch the end part. She’s probably only watching the part where they shop and stuff,” one fan commented on TikTok.

Another wrote, “I’m sure she stopped it or maybe she has a special edit where they changed the ending for her.”

In the episode, Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian was seen revealing the heartbreaking news that Tristan had cheated with Maralee Nichols, just hours after his 30th birthday party.

More From Entertainment:

Camille Vasquez dines out with pals after Jonny Depp trial

Camille Vasquez dines out with pals after Jonny Depp trial
Scott Disk secretly dating Khloe Kardashian after his split from Kourtney?

Scott Disk secretly dating Khloe Kardashian after his split from Kourtney?
Queen Elizabeth, Lilibet meeting breaks royal tradition

Queen Elizabeth, Lilibet meeting breaks royal tradition
Jennifer Lopez shares her future plans with beau Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shares her future plans with beau Ben Affleck
Kylie Jenner ‘on a mission to get strong again’ after son’s birth

Kylie Jenner ‘on a mission to get strong again’ after son’s birth

Queen was 'overwhelmed' before final Jubilee appearance: Report

Queen was 'overwhelmed' before final Jubilee appearance: Report
Australian columnist apologizes Rebel Wilson over reporting on her new relationship

Australian columnist apologizes Rebel Wilson over reporting on her new relationship
Bob Saget’s widower accepts his Critics Choice Impact Award with touching tribute

Bob Saget’s widower accepts his Critics Choice Impact Award with touching tribute
'Second row' Harry not needed by royals, US author says family 'is moving on'

'Second row' Harry not needed by royals, US author says family 'is moving on'
Lizzo releases revised version of GRRRLS after hard criticism

Lizzo releases revised version of GRRRLS after hard criticism
Jennifer Lopez gets candid about Hollywood beauty standards that made her almost quit

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about Hollywood beauty standards that made her almost quit

Elon Musk to address Twitter employees after Amber Heard social media comments

Elon Musk to address Twitter employees after Amber Heard social media comments

Latest

view all