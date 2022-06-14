Khloé Kardashian draws criticism for letting True watch her dad Tristan Thompson’s scandal

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian has landed in hot waters after she watched the latest episode of The Kardashians series with her four-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The Good American founder’s fans criticized her for letting True watch the latest episode of the Kardashian-Jenner reality show, which featured her father Tristan Thompson’s infamous scandal.

The 37-year-old socialite took to her Instagram Stories and shared that she and True were watching the latest episode of the Hulu series.

“What are we doing?” Khloé asked True as they cuddled up together in the cute video. “Watching mommy!” the youngster replied, as she jumped up and down.

However, many of Khloé’s fans and followers were left shocked that the mom-of-one would be sitting through the final scene of the episode, which featured how the family learned about Tristan’s love child scandal, with her daughter present.

“She [Khloe] definitely didn’t let her [True] watch the end part. She’s probably only watching the part where they shop and stuff,” one fan commented on TikTok.

Another wrote, “I’m sure she stopped it or maybe she has a special edit where they changed the ending for her.”

In the episode, Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian was seen revealing the heartbreaking news that Tristan had cheated with Maralee Nichols, just hours after his 30th birthday party.