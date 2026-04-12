Justin Bieber performs ‘Baby’ live at Coachella after 16 years

Published April 12, 2026
Justin Bieber sent his OG supporters into a complete meltdown with a fan-favourite banger.
Sending fans into a frenzy, the pop star brought Baby back to the stage at Coachella 2026.
On Saturday, April 11, the Grammy winner closed the second day of weekend one at the music festival with a live performance of the smash hit track after 16 years.
For the final act of the night the 32-year-old musician took over the stage in a simple outfit consisting of long shorts and boots with a reddish-coloured hoodie and sunglasses.
During his hour and a half-long set, the performer mostly sang songs from his recent albums Swag and Swag II, along with a few special guests.
Less than an hour into his set, he brought out The Kid LAROI for a performance of their hit song Stay, and shared a hug at the end of the rendition.
An hour into his set, Justin stirred pure nostalgia, bringing the house down by playing clips from YouTube and sang along to snippets of old songs.
Live Set
1. All I Can Take
2. Speed Demon
3. First Place
4. Go Baby
5. Butterflies
6. Walking Away
7. All the Way
8. 405
9. Too Long
10. Petting Zoo
11. I Do
12. Stay (with special guest The Kid LAROI)
13. Things You Do
14. Glory Voice Memo
15. Zuma House
16. Dotted Line
17. Everything Hallelujah
YouTube Throwback Set
18. Baby
19. Favorite Girl
20. That Should Be Me
21. Beauty and a Beat
22. Never Say Never
23. Confident
24. All That Matters
25. With You (Chris Brown cover)
26. So Sick (Ne-Yo cover)
27. Sorry
28. Where Are U Now
29. I’m the One
30. Yukon
31. Devotion (with special guest Dijon)
32. I Think You’re Special (with special guest Tems)
33. Essence (with special guests Wizkid & Tems)
34. Daisies