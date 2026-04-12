Justin Bieber performs ‘Baby’ live at Coachella after 16 years

Justin Bieber sent his OG supporters into a complete meltdown with a fan-favourite banger.

Sending fans into a frenzy, the pop star brought Baby back to the stage at Coachella 2026.

On Saturday, April 11, the Grammy winner closed the second day of weekend one at the music festival with a live performance of the smash hit track after 16 years.

For the final act of the night the 32-year-old musician took over the stage in a simple outfit consisting of long shorts and boots with a reddish-coloured hoodie and sunglasses.

During his hour and a half-long set, the performer mostly sang songs from his recent albums Swag and Swag II, along with a few special guests.

Less than an hour into his set, he brought out The Kid LAROI for a performance of their hit song Stay, and shared a hug at the end of the rendition.

An hour into his set, Justin stirred pure nostalgia, bringing the house down by playing clips from YouTube and sang along to snippets of old songs.

Justin Bieber Coachella 2026 set list

Live Set

1. All I Can Take

2. Speed Demon

3. First Place

4. Go Baby

5. Butterflies

6. Walking Away

7. All the Way

8. 405

9. Too Long

10. Petting Zoo

11. I Do

12. Stay (with special guest The Kid LAROI)

13. Things You Do

14. Glory Voice Memo

15. Zuma House

16. Dotted Line

17. Everything Hallelujah





YouTube Throwback Set

18. Baby

19. Favorite Girl

20. That Should Be Me

21. Beauty and a Beat

22. Never Say Never

23. Confident

24. All That Matters

25. With You (Chris Brown cover)

26. So Sick (Ne-Yo cover)

27. Sorry

28. Where Are U Now

29. I’m the One

30. Yukon

31. Devotion (with special guest Dijon)

32. I Think You’re Special (with special guest Tems)

33. Essence (with special guests Wizkid & Tems)

34. Daisies