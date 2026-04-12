Sam Thompson tackles shocking on-air Louis Tomlinson, ‘Steal My Girl’ bomb

Sam Thompson handled an awkward Louis Tomlinson and Steal My Girl question live on-air like a pro.

On Thursday morning, April 9, the Hits Radio listeners must have nearly spat out their bite as a caller named Holly hilariously put the Made in Chelsea star on the spot with a very personal question.

While standing in for regular hosts Fleur East, Will Best and James Barr, the 33-year-old decided to host an “Ask Me Anything” segment only to end up regretting it as one caller didn't hold back.

With thousands of people hanging off of his every word, the radio presenter live on air was brutally asked, "How do you feel about playing the song from One Direction, Steal My Girl, knowing that one of the 1D boys did actually steal your girl?”

Halfway through the question, he eyes comically widened.

By the time Holly finished, he looked too shocked to respond, even covering his mouth in disbelief.

After letting the moment sink in for a few seconds, the I’m A Celeb winner replied through gritted teeth, “Holly, I am live on air!”

However, instead of dodging the contentious question, he tackled it bravely, saying, "How do I feel? First of all - and I mean this when I say it - it’s a brilliant song. I still listen to it on the tube.

“I know that sounds weird, but I listen to it on the tube all the time...I don't actually feel weird about it, because I feel quite happy, as long as everyone else is happy,” the British TV star continued. "I think everyone has found their person. And I think that's really, really nice."

He went on to reveal that he has previously met his former flame's new boyfriend and described the former One Direction star as a “really nice dude.”

"I've actually met said guy, and he seems like a really nice dude, so I feel pretty good about it, to be fair," the London-born star added. "And it is an absolute banger. Everyone is looking for love, you know."

Fans raved over him after he managed to expertly avert any awkwardness with his response, with one person commenting on the clip: "What a guy. He handled that immaculately."

Another added: "The media training that boy has had!!! YOU DESERVE AN AWARD SAM."

For the unversed, Thompson was in a relationship with fellow former Made in Chelsea star Zara McDermott for five years.

The pair called it quits in December 2024 and his ex has since moved on with Louis, who shot to fame with the band born out of The X Factor back in 2010.

Thompson is also in a new relationship with Talitha Balinska, a model and DJ.