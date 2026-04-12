Justin Bieber reflects on 'pretty dark' years ahead if big return

As Justin Bieber gears up to headline Coachella this weekend, the comeback feels bigger than just music – it’s personal.

Because behind the chart-toppers? A past that was not exactly picture-perfect.

Looking back, Bieber admits the last few years got “pretty dark.” And honestly, that’s putting it lightly.

There were the paparazzi clashes (including a full-on near-fight), wild headlines from Brazil, and that infamous 2014 arrest that landed him in jail. At one point, even he joked, “You know what, the police really like to pull me over. I don't do anything, I promise.”

Then came the moments that did not age well – including leaked videos where he later admitted: "As a kid, I didn't understand the power of certain words and how they can hurt.”

And the stage walk-offs? Also part of the lore. Bieber later owned it, telling fans he does not “always handle things the right way” during a “rough week.”

But the darkest chapter might have been behind closed doors.

“I was surrounded by a lot of people… we just weren’t living in reality,” he said of his past drug use. “The drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through.”

At his lowest, security reportedly checked his pulse at night.

Still, this is not a downfall story – it’s a reset.

“I just lost control of my vision for my career,” Bieber admitted, before turning things around in recent years, crediting his wife Hailey Bieber as a grounding force.

Now? He’s back where it all makes sense – on stage.

And if Coachella 2026 is any indication, Bieber is not just performing. He’s reclaiming the narrative.