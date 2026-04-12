‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 gets telling update from David E. Kelley

Big Little Lies season 3 gets a telling update from creator David E. Kelley ahead of much-anticipated debut.

Despite acknowledging that he is “not allowed” to reveal specific details, the Television Academy Hall of Famer still shared an exciting update.

He teased that fans should expect a reunion featuring their favourite seaside community moms in the third season of the HBO drama.

“We’re getting the band back together, and it should be a good run again,” the multi-hyphenate told People in a new interview.

Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

Other cast members Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling and Meryl Streep round up the stellar lineup in Season 2.

Before the 11-time Emmy winner dropped this fresh hint, Kidman, 58, first confirmed that season 3 was in development in November 2023.

The following year in June she hyped up the fans, stating the project was moving "fast and furious".

For the unversed, the new season, featuring a time jump, was officially confirmed to be in development with a new writer, Francesca Sloane, in early 2026.