'Euphoria' season 3: Episode list, release schedule, and more details

'Euphoria' season 3 will premiere weekly on HBO and HBO Max from April 12 through May 31

It’s been a long wait, but we’re down to the final few hours of Euphoria season 3.

The highly-anticipated season of the hit HBO drama series is set to premiere on Sunday, April 12. Each of the eight episodes will be released weekly on Sunday nights through May 31, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Euphoria season 3.

What time does 'Euphoria' come out?

Euphoria season 3 episode 1 will premiere at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 3?

Euphoria season 3 will be available to stream on HBO and HBO Max. You will require a subscription to either of these platforms to watch the episodes timely.

How many episodes are in 'Euphoria' season 3?

There are eight episodes in Euphoria season 3. The episode list was announced just a day before the season is set to premiere. Here is a full list of each episode’s name as well as its premiere date:

Sunday, April 12 — Episode 1 — ANDALE

Sunday, April 19 — Episode 2 — AMERICA MY DREAM

Sunday, April 26 — Episode 3 — THE BALLAD OF PALADIN

Sunday, May 03 — Episode 4 — KITTY LIKES TO DANCE

Sunday, May 10 — Episode 5 — THIS LITTLE PIGGY

Sunday, May 17 — Episode 6 — STAND STILL AND SEE

Sunday, May 24 — Episode 7 — RAIN OR SHINE

Sunday, May 31 — Episode 8 — IN GOD WE TRUST

Who is included in the 'Euphoria' Season 3 cast?

Returning cast members include Zendaya (Rue), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Hunter Schafer (Jules), Alexa Demie (Maddy), and Maude Apatow (Lexi).

The late Eric Dane will also reprise his role as Nate’s father, Cal Jacobs, as he filmed his episodes before his tragic death from ALS in February.

New cast includes Rosalía, Danielle Deadwyler, Darrel Britt-Gibson, Marshawn Lynch, Natasha Lyonne, and Trisha Paytas.