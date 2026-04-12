'Euphoria' season 3: Episode list, release schedule, and more details

Published April 12, 2026
It’s been a long wait, but we’re down to the final few hours of Euphoria season 3.
The highly-anticipated season of the hit HBO drama series is set to premiere on Sunday, April 12. Each of the eight episodes will be released weekly on Sunday nights through May 31, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Euphoria season 3.
Euphoria season 3 episode 1 will premiere at 9 p.m. ET.
Euphoria season 3 will be available to stream on HBO and HBO Max. You will require a subscription to either of these platforms to watch the episodes timely.
There are eight episodes in Euphoria season 3. The episode list was announced just a day before the season is set to premiere. Here is a full list of each episode’s name as well as its premiere date:
Returning cast members include Zendaya (Rue), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Hunter Schafer (Jules), Alexa Demie (Maddy), and Maude Apatow (Lexi).
The late Eric Dane will also reprise his role as Nate’s father, Cal Jacobs, as he filmed his episodes before his tragic death from ALS in February.
New cast includes Rosalía, Danielle Deadwyler, Darrel Britt-Gibson, Marshawn Lynch, Natasha Lyonne, and Trisha Paytas.