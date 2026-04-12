Why Labrinth really left 'Euphoria' before season 3

Just hours before Euphoria drops its highly anticipated third season, one of its key creative forces is making noise – and not the musical kind.

Labrinth, the mind behind the show’s haunting soundtrack, is doubling down on why he walked away.

“People will comfortably lie in this industry and still call themselves honest people. So no cap, I decided to remove whatever music I had in it,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I spoke to HBO, as far as I know, we are cool. I left because, last truth, when I work for someone, their vision is paramount to me, but I don’t let people treat me like shit.”

That message lands right after creator Sam Levinson publicly said he had no idea why Labrinth exited, calling him an “incredible collaborator” and adding, “I don’t know.”

Awkward.

This is not Labrinth’s first mic drop lately either. In a now-deleted post, he went even harder: “I’m done with this industry. F**k Columbia [Records]. Double f**k Euphoria. I’m out. Thank you and good night x.”

For context, this is the same artist who gave the show its sonic identity – from All for Us with Zendaya (hello, Emmy win) to fan-favourite tracks like Mount Everest and Never Felt So Alone with Billie Eilish.

Season 3? That’s now in the hands of Hans Zimmer.

Still, the timing is chef’s kiss-level dramatic. New season dropping, cast stacked, Coachella buzzing – and Labrinth? Performing live at Coachella while his former show premieres.

Coincidence… or just very on brand?