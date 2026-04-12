Katy Perry reacts to Justin Bieber's unexpected Coachella twist

Katy Perry attended Justin Bieber's Coachella headline performance

Katy Perry celebrated Justin Bieber's comeback performance at Coachella 2026, and had a hilarious reaction to the pop star loading up YouTube during the performance.

The 41-year-old musician was seen dancing along to the Baby hitmaker's music and as he opened up YouTube, Perry joked, "Thank God he has Premium. I don’t wanna see no ads.”

The Roar hitmaker's Coachella commentary went viral on social media as fans joked, "she's one of us lol."

Resharing the video on X, one social media user wrote, "That was a good joke from Katy," and "She's always been the funniest pop star!!!," added another.

"Honestly she’s not wrong he can afford premium we need no interruption," chimed in another.

Bieber's Coachella performance divided fans as some claimed it was "lazy" and low effort to perform songs along with YouTube in the background, while others enjoyed the nostalgic trip.