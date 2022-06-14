Amber Heard steps out with sister to 'live her life' after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard is seemingly keeping her head held high after losing the bombshell lawsuit against Johnny Depp.

According to Page Six, the Aquaman star celebrated her minor victory of the $2 million awards with a private dinner outing with her sister Whitney Heard and Whitney’s two children.

The outlet reported that Amber was seen at a Greek restaurant in Water Mill after the verdict in the multimillion-dollar defamation suit was given.

An onlooker also split the beans on the actor’s sighting, “It was good to see her out living her life again.”

Heard’s celebration was much smaller than that of her former spouse who shut down a curry house in Birmingham, England to throw a party for his pals.

The 59-year-old Hollywood actor reportedly spent $62,000 on the dinner after he was awarded $15million in the defamation lawsuit.