 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard stands by every claim against Johnny Depp until her ‘dying day’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Amber Heard stands by every claim against Johnny Depp until her ‘dying day’
Amber Heard stands by every claim against Johnny Depp until her ‘dying day’

Amber Heard, while reflecting on the most ‘humiliating and horrible’ trial, vowed to never go back on her accusations against former husband Johnny Depp.

During her conversation with NBC Today journalist Savannah Guthrie, the 36-year-old actor said, “I have never felt more removed from my own humanity, I felt less than human.”

She mentioned the incidents where people said “burn the witch” and “death to Amber” when the actor was facing her ex-husband in the Virginia court.

“After three-and-a-half weeks I took the stand and saw a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who are vocal, energized,” she said.

“I think the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media. I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire, gone amok,:” Heard added.

During the interview, which is slated to air on Tuesday, Heard said, “To my dying day, I will stand by every word in my testimony.”

“I never had to instigate it — I responded to it,” Heard said while adding, “When you’re living in violence and it becomes normal — as I testified to — you have to adapt.”

More From Entertainment:

Amy Schumer, Jimmy Kimmel and more sign pledge to control on-screen gun violence

Amy Schumer, Jimmy Kimmel and more sign pledge to control on-screen gun violence
Jennifer Aniston ripped over her out-of-touch remarks about Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston ripped over her out-of-touch remarks about Hollywood
Britney Spears ex pleads not guilty as court charges him with felony count of stalking

Britney Spears ex pleads not guilty as court charges him with felony count of stalking
Tyler Perry weighs in on Will Smith Oscars Slap incident: ‘He was devastated’

Tyler Perry weighs in on Will Smith Oscars Slap incident: ‘He was devastated’
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson turns head at JFK airport: pics

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson turns head at JFK airport: pics
Prince William looks downhearted after rift with Palace over Andrew's move

Prince William looks downhearted after rift with Palace over Andrew's move
Why is Leah Remini reminding ‘Top Gun’ fans that Tom Cruise is still a Scientologist?

Why is Leah Remini reminding ‘Top Gun’ fans that Tom Cruise is still a Scientologist?
Bruce Willis’ wife praises him as he battles with Aphasia: ‘Fear has never stopped him’

Bruce Willis’ wife praises him as he battles with Aphasia: ‘Fear has never stopped him’

Amber Heard steps out with sister to 'live her life' after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard steps out with sister to 'live her life' after Johnny Depp trial
Kanye West calls out Adidas for 'blatant copying' of his Yeezy slides

Kanye West calls out Adidas for 'blatant copying' of his Yeezy slides
Britney Spears spends whopping amount on new marital home with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears spends whopping amount on new marital home with Sam Asghari
Travis Barker's recent outing with Kourtney Kardashian sparks health concerns

Travis Barker's recent outing with Kourtney Kardashian sparks health concerns

Latest

view all