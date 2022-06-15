 
entertainment
Amber Heard provoking Johnny Depp for another legal battle?

Amber Heard slammed Johnny Depp as lair and repeated her claims that he beat her during their marriage while speaking out about the 'unfair' verdict in the former couple's $8 million defamation trial during her interview, which will air this Friday.

The actor also slammed the Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez for defending him days after she was found guilty of defaming her ex-husband, saying how anyone could believe a 'lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers.'

This is the first time that Heard has spoken out publicly since a jury ruled that she defamed her ex-husband and ordered her to pay him $10 million in damages.

Heard blasted Depp as a 'liar' and repeated her claims that he beat her during their marriage while speaking out about the 'unfair' verdict in the former couple's $8 million defamation trial.

Some legal experts and Depp's fans think that she seemingly tried to provoke the Pirates of The Caribbean actor by repeating her claims in media.

