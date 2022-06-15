 
Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe dress: 'Not accurate'

Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe dress: 'Not accurate'

Kim Kardashian has not destroyed Marilyn Monroe dress.

The iconic outfit, that Kim adorned at the Met Gala 2022 alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson, has reportedly been torn with some crystals missing and left hanging by a thread.'

However, a source closr to the 41-year-old says that rumours around Kim destroying the dress are 'not accurate' and 'completely false'.

The old versus new photos comparison  of the outfit was shared by photographer ChadMichael Morrisette.

He wrote: "'So much for keeping 'the integrity of the dress and the preservation'. @ripleysbelieveitornot, was it worth it?' read one caption.

"Missing so many crystals and those tears," one person wrote in response to the viral photos.

"It looks like it's in a state after all those years of protection. So sad," another echoed.

"She should have never been allowed to borrow the dress in the first place," someone else complained.

