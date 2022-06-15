 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Amber Heard, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Amber Heard, Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Amber Heard, Meghan Markle

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has compared Hollywood actress Amber Heard to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle following her first TV interview after Johnny Depp lawsuit.

Taking another swipe at the Rum Diary actress, the outspoken journalist tweeted, “Amber Heard is like Meghan Markle - the more she whines & plays the victim, utilising her best acting skills, the less I believe her.”

In another tweet, he shared the preview clip of the Heard’s interview, saying “God she’s so full of crap. If Depp had lost the case would he be given big media platforms like this to carry on lying, accusing & playing the victim?”

Earlier, reacting to the Amber Heard interview where she slammed social media, Piers had said, “The jurors didn’t read any of the social media stuff, they listened to the evidence & concluded she was lying. I suggest it’s time for Ms Heard to stop playing the victim.”


More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry finishes memoir featuring ‘ugly’ details of what happened on ‘Friends’ set

Matthew Perry finishes memoir featuring ‘ugly’ details of what happened on ‘Friends’ set
Prince Andrew makes royals 'sick and tired', asked to 'fade into the background'

Prince Andrew makes royals 'sick and tired', asked to 'fade into the background'
Britney Spears hires new security team after ex attempted to crash wedding

Britney Spears hires new security team after ex attempted to crash wedding
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez not replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez not replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’
Chris Evans reacts to criticism over ‘Lightyear’

Chris Evans reacts to criticism over ‘Lightyear’
Queen 'masterstroke' decision for Camilla lauded after Princess Diana failure

Queen 'masterstroke' decision for Camilla lauded after Princess Diana failure
Meghan Markle not bringing Lili back to UK after 'kick in the teeth'

Meghan Markle not bringing Lili back to UK after 'kick in the teeth'
Prince William, Kate Middleton try 'tricky move' to answer Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton try 'tricky move' to answer Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Amber Heard on physical fights with Johnny Depp: 'Can't say I won't start one again'

Amber Heard on physical fights with Johnny Depp: 'Can't say I won't start one again'
'Squid Game' reality show announced worldwide for $4.56 million: Here's How to Apply

'Squid Game' reality show announced worldwide for $4.56 million: Here's How to Apply
Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe dress: 'Not accurate'

Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe dress: 'Not accurate'
BTS Jin wants to make 'variety show' in 'solo' career journey: 'I can do it'

BTS Jin wants to make 'variety show' in 'solo' career journey: 'I can do it'

Latest

view all