Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Amber Heard, Meghan Markle

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has compared Hollywood actress Amber Heard to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle following her first TV interview after Johnny Depp lawsuit.



Taking another swipe at the Rum Diary actress, the outspoken journalist tweeted, “Amber Heard is like Meghan Markle - the more she whines & plays the victim, utilising her best acting skills, the less I believe her.”

In another tweet, he shared the preview clip of the Heard’s interview, saying “God she’s so full of crap. If Depp had lost the case would he be given big media platforms like this to carry on lying, accusing & playing the victim?”

Earlier, reacting to the Amber Heard interview where she slammed social media, Piers had said, “The jurors didn’t read any of the social media stuff, they listened to the evidence & concluded she was lying. I suggest it’s time for Ms Heard to stop playing the victim.”



