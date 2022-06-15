Amber Heard 'wishes' she felt 'confident' on verdict day: 'No fair representation'

Amber Heard declares she knew the defamation trial verdict long before it was announced.

Speaking on Today Show with host Savannah Guthrie, the Aquaman star shared that she knew she would not win the proceedings, considering widespread social media hate.

"Let's go back to the day of the verdict. Were you feeling confident," asked the host.

Amber responded: "That's a great question. I wish I could say yes to that. I want to say yes to you but it would not be true."

She continued: "Even if you think that I am lying, you could still not look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media, there has been a fair representation."

Really important pieces of evidence were largely kept out," added Heard.

Speaking about her abusive relationship with Depp, Heard added: "As I testified on the stand, when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn't take the blame for, but when you're in an abusive dynamic — psychologically, emotionally, and physically — you don't have the resources that say you or I do with the luxury of saying, 'This is black and white' because it's anything but when you're living in it," Heard told the host.