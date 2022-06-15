 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard slip of tongue caught on camera: 'Depp lawyers distracted jury better'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Amber Heard slip of tongue caught on camera: Depp lawyers distracted jury better
Amber Heard slip of tongue caught on camera: 'Depp lawyers distracted jury better'

Amber Heard seemingly admits to her alleged lies and distraction of jury in a fresh slip of tongue.

Speaking on the Today Show, Heard talked about how she was unjustly treated during her defamation trial with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

"My defence was largely kept out. Really important pieces was left out. My evidence was handled differently by a judge instead of a jury," claimed Heard.

When asked if she thought Depp lawyers were good at their job, Heard responded: "I will say his lawyers did certainly a better job in distracting the jury from the real issues," insinuating that her lawyers tried to 'distract' the jury, but Depp team 'certainly' did better work.

Speaking about her abusive relationship with Depp, Heard continued: "As I testified on the stand, when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn't take the blame for, but when you're in an abusive dynamic — psychologically, emotionally, and physically — you don't have the resources that say you or I do with the luxury of saying, 'This is black and white' because it's anything but when you're living in it," Heard told the host.

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo celebrate victory in Kathryn Mayorga lawsuit

Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo celebrate victory in Kathryn Mayorga lawsuit
Sarah Ferguson hints at remarrying ex lover Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson hints at remarrying ex lover Prince Andrew
British author fumed for branding 'unattractive' Meghan Markle 'strange' and 'sick'

British author fumed for branding 'unattractive' Meghan Markle 'strange' and 'sick'
Why Britney Spears bought $12m mansion days after marrying Sam Asghari?

Why Britney Spears bought $12m mansion days after marrying Sam Asghari?
Justin Bieber offers rare update on facial paralysis scare

Justin Bieber offers rare update on facial paralysis scare
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on 'really abusive, dysfunctional relationship': 'Go away!'

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on 'really abusive, dysfunctional relationship': 'Go away!'
Amber Heard 'wishes' she felt 'confident' on verdict day: 'No fair representation'

Amber Heard 'wishes' she felt 'confident' on verdict day: 'No fair representation'
Amber Heard a laughing stock after Johnny Depp 'scissor fingers' remark: Viral Video

Amber Heard a laughing stock after Johnny Depp 'scissor fingers' remark: Viral Video
Jared Leto opens up about relationship with 'fraud' Elizabeth Holmes

Jared Leto opens up about relationship with 'fraud' Elizabeth Holmes
Matthew Perry finishes memoir featuring ‘ugly’ details of what happened on ‘Friends’ set

Matthew Perry finishes memoir featuring ‘ugly’ details of what happened on ‘Friends’ set
Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Amber Heard, Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Amber Heard, Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew makes royals 'sick and tired', asked to 'fade into the background'

Prince Andrew makes royals 'sick and tired', asked to 'fade into the background'

Latest

view all