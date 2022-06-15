Prince Harry’s ‘furious’ apology demands blasted: ‘Can’t have it all!’

Prince Harry has come under fire for wanting ‘everything’ as well as every benefit in a furious clap back by experts.

Daily Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers made this claim while speaking to Today's host Richard Wilkins.

According to Express, Mr Wilkins accused the prince of wanting everything and admitted, “You can't have your cake and eat it too Russell, you know. One word. Oprah.”

“Well, of course. The people I speak to, the Palace every day, who [are] obviously very very well connected with the top players, as it were. They are still absolutely furious.”

At this point Mr Myers chimed in to say, “You can't go on, you know, international television interview with Oprah Winfrey, complaining about your treatment with the family and then wanting to sit down with them when you're still giving interviews.”