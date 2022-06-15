 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘furious’ apology demands blasted: ‘Can’t have it all!’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Prince Harry’s ‘furious’ apology demands blasted: ‘Can’t have it all!’
Prince Harry’s ‘furious’ apology demands blasted: ‘Can’t have it all!’

Prince Harry has come under fire for wanting ‘everything’ as well as every benefit in a furious clap back by experts.

Daily Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers made this claim while speaking to Today's host Richard Wilkins.

According to Express, Mr Wilkins accused the prince of wanting everything and admitted, “You can't have your cake and eat it too Russell, you know. One word. Oprah.”

“Well, of course. The people I speak to, the Palace every day, who [are] obviously very very well connected with the top players, as it were. They are still absolutely furious.”

At this point Mr Myers chimed in to say, “You can't go on, you know, international television interview with Oprah Winfrey, complaining about your treatment with the family and then wanting to sit down with them when you're still giving interviews.”

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, other celebrities banned from countries for 'outrageous actions'

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, other celebrities banned from countries for 'outrageous actions'
Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Firm ‘heartless’ towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report

Firm ‘heartless’ towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report
‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break

‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?
US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’

US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’
New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’

New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow spark reunion rumours with their love chat

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow spark reunion rumours with their love chat
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’
Beyoncé to surprise British fans with secret pop-up shows to promote comeback album

Beyoncé to surprise British fans with secret pop-up shows to promote comeback album

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron team up for new romantic drama

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron team up for new romantic drama
Prince William, Prince Harry ‘done lots of damage’ amid warning echoes

Prince William, Prince Harry ‘done lots of damage’ amid warning echoes

Latest

view all