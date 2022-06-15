 
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, other celebrities banned from countries for 'outrageous actions'

Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and other singers have been banned from several countries because of their scandalous acts and reckless behaviour.

Marca reported that Gomez and Gaga are no longer welcome in China as they took photos with Dalai Lama and posted them on social media. Gomez has also been barred from Russia provided she “exposed unconditional support for the LGBT+ community”.

Gaga on the other hand has been issued an entry ban in Indonesia because of her dress. Salim Alatas, the leader of the Islamic Defence Front, called her “a vulgar singer who sings in panties”.

Moreover, Katy Perry has been barred from China for waving a Taiwanese flag which angered the leaders at the event.

Rihanna, on the other hand, made a grave blunder when she “indecently” photographed herself in front of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and was called, “persona non grata” in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus, Bieber and Jay-Z have been labelled as “bad influences” on young people in China and are no longer permitted to perform concerts in the country. 

