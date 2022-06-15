 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari looks HAPPIER than ever as he shows off his wedding ring : picture inside

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are enjoying the best married life.

Sam, who recently tied the knot with his long-time partner looked happy in love as he showed off his wedding ring while dancing to the classic Michael Jackson tune Billy Jean.

He took to Instagram Stories to post the fun snippet, which was recorded as he drove his car.

At the beginning of the seconds-long snippet, a friend could be heard saying, 'He's married!'

Sam nodded his head while looking through the rearview mirror and chimed in, 'Yes!' as he lifted his hand to show his ring finger.

The model wore a black watch around his wrist and was dressed in a black, short-sleeved hoodie.

Sam Asghari looks HAPPIER than ever as he shows off his wedding ring : picture inside

He maneuvered the steering wheel of his car, which boasted a red leather interior as he interacted with a friend who was recording from the back seat.

Britney took to Instagram after the ceremony to gush about the star-studded extravaganza.

Speaking about all her A-list wedding guests she said: 'So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!!' 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton's romance rumours set internet on fire after a viral TikTok

Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton's romance rumours set internet on fire after a viral TikTok
Prince Andrew caught Queen ‘at a weaker moment’ with rehabilitation demands

Prince Andrew caught Queen ‘at a weaker moment’ with rehabilitation demands
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, other celebrities banned from countries for 'outrageous actions'

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, other celebrities banned from countries for 'outrageous actions'
Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise hopes to win an Oscar for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Prince Harry’s ‘furious’ apology demands blasted: ‘Can’t have it all!’

Prince Harry’s ‘furious’ apology demands blasted: ‘Can’t have it all!’
Firm ‘heartless’ towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report

Firm ‘heartless’ towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report
‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break

‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?
US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’

US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’
New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’

New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow spark reunion rumours with their love chat

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow spark reunion rumours with their love chat
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’

Latest

view all