Queen’s ‘mobility issues’ force her to pull out of Royal Ascot for the second day

file footage

Queen Elizabeth’s health issues have reportedly forced her to miss the Royal Ascot races for the second day in a row, reported Express UK.



The 96-year-old monarch is expected to be a no-show at the Ascot racecourse today due to ‘episodic mobility issues’, which would mean that she will miss one of her race-horses, Perfect Alibi, take part in a race.

This comes just two days after the Queen was pictured looking particularly ‘frail’ and with a more elaborate walking stick to help her get around.

Royal Ascot is far from being the first major royal event that the Queen will miss; in recent months, the monarch has missed several key events, including the State Opening of Parliament in May and majority of her Jubilee celebrations.

She even pulled out of attending the Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, after complaining of ‘discomfort’ the day before.