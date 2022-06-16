 
Thursday Jun 16 2022
Web Desk

Is Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland's baby? actress responds to rumours!

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Is Zendaya pregnant with Tom Hollands baby? actress responds to rumours!

Zendaya is clearing the air around her recent pregnancy rumours, that are making rounds on Twitter.

A number of the Euphoria star's followers, were pranked with a TikTok video, where an ultrasound of the actress went viral. 

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” the actress in protest of the disturbing rumours. “Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly,” she added.

The video in question features a fake ultrasound edited to look like it was shared by Zendaya herself.

“Wait Zendaya is pregnant?"asked a perplexed fan, “I need to know who’s y’all source is because why everybody on the [timeline] saying this.”

“Zendaya PREGNANT?? I just fell to my knees in a walmart,” a third added.

