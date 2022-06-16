 
Thursday Jun 16 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry click bait 'fake pregnancy' breached Twitter laws

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

 
Twitter came under a compromising position after a conspiracy theory claiming Meghan Markle faked her pregnancy with Prince Harry made rounds.

The micro-blogging site was asked to stop promoting the news after fake claims from TeddyFeed- an online magazine, reports Daily Star.

Although the tweet read: “After the release of Archie’s birth certificate Meghan and Harry had no choice but to come clean,” the linked article did not provide evidence of such claims.

Twitter later admitted to their mistake, adding that the promotion violated their advertising policy.

The company told Newsweek: "The Tweet you referenced violates our Quality Policy and will no longer be promoted."

Law expert Amber Melville-Brown told Newsweek: "This article is defamatory allegations, inside conspiracy theories, wrapped up as reporting.

"The tweet excites readers to dive in and read on in the expectation that the article will explain how Meghan and Harry 'came clean' and 'admitted to lying to the world about their son' but readers will be sorely disappointed if that's what they're expecting.

"The article may include reams of rumour and column inches of conspiracy theory, but the bait of its headline doesn't land the fish of the accusation.”

