‘Barbie:’ Ryan Gosling's first look as Ken sends internet into frenzy

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling’s first look as Ken in the upcoming live-action film Barbie is out and it's taking the internet by storm.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled Gosling’s first look as Barbie’s handsome boyfriend. In the picture, the Notebook star was seen flaunting his six-pack abs, bleach-blond hair and a spray tan.





Clicked in front of a bright pink backdrop, Gosling also sported a sleeveless denim vest without a shirt, and his ‘personalized undergarments’ in the picture.

Gosling is joined in the movie by Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig (previously Ladybird and Little Women) and is set to release on July 21, 2023, in theatres

The La La Land actor’s longtime partner Eva Mendes also took to her IG handle and expressed her excitement over the role. "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken," Mendes wrote in the caption.







