BTS’ RM talks about troubles with ‘the whole idol system’ in K-Pop

BTS’ RM recently wore his heart on his sleeve and shed some light on the “whole idol system” as well as his disdain for the entire K-Pop industry’s controlling behavior.

The leader weighed in on everything during the group’s latest 2022 FESTA BANGTAN Dinner.

He was even quoted saying, “But the problem with K-Pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something.”

“After I get up in the morning and get makeup done, there’s no time left for growth. And it’s not just about music and work; I’ve changed as a human over the past ten years.”

“So I needed to think and have some alone time, and then those thoughts could mature into something uniquely mine. I could balance this with work before. But after ten years of living as BTS and working all our schedules, I can’t physically mature anymore.”



“There’s just no time for me to think I have to be aware of who I am what kind of group BTS is. I need to be aware of why I’m here, who the members are to me, the path we’re going to take as a group to go through interviews and write lyrics. But at some point, I haven’t been sure what group we are.”