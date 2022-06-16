‘Criminally underrated’ Jennifer Lopez details her disappointment on 'Hustlers' snub by Oscars

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez shared the disappointment she felt when the Academy Awards snubbed the nomination for her performance in Hustlers as the real-life exotic dancer.

In her hotly released Netflix documentary Halftime, JLo said that she “dreamt that it happened” a night before the Oscars announced the nominations.

“I got my hopes up,” the Marry Me actor revealed in the film. "It's gonna happen, we're gonna be good."

In the film, she even cried as she read a line from a positive review about herself in an article by Glamour that goes, "Frankly, it's thrilling to see a criminally underrated performer get her due from prestige film outlets."

However, she got the upsetting news when she got up and saw the text.

In a voice over, the 52-year-old could be heard saying, "The truth is, I really started to think I was gonna get nominated. I got my hopes up because so many people were telling me I would be.”

“And then it didn't happen," she added. "I had to ask myself, 'What does that mean?' I do this not for an award or do my hits up there and seem like I'm the best performer in the world."

"No, I do this to tell stories and to effect change and to connect with people and make them feel things because I wanna feel something. That's why I do it. Because I actually wanna make the world a better place in my own little way," she said in the documentary.

JLo continued: "At the end of the day, when somebody meets you they don't go, 'Oh my God, you have 12 Grammys!' They don't say that. They go, 'Oh my God, that song you wrote made me feel and got me through. When I saw you onstage, I realized I could be there too.' "

Despite the snub, Lopez said she's going to "keep working," adding, "And I'm gonna be unafraid to get loud and use my voice in the best way that I can."

The actor – singer was nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress at Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and won other accolades and also got high praises for her performance in the movie.



