 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Criminally underrated’ Jennifer Lopez details her disappointment on 'Hustlers' snub by Oscars

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez shared the disappointment she felt when the Academy Awards snubbed the nomination for her performance in Hustlers as the real-life exotic dancer.

In her hotly released Netflix documentary Halftime, JLo said that she “dreamt that it happened” a night before the Oscars announced the nominations.

“I got my hopes up,” the Marry Me actor revealed in the film. "It's gonna happen, we're gonna be good."

In the film, she even cried as she read a line from a positive review about herself in an article by Glamour that goes, "Frankly, it's thrilling to see a criminally underrated performer get her due from prestige film outlets."

However, she got the upsetting news when she got up and saw the text.

 In a voice over, the 52-year-old could be heard saying, "The truth is, I really started to think I was gonna get nominated. I got my hopes up because so many people were telling me I would be.”

“And then it didn't happen," she added. "I had to ask myself, 'What does that mean?' I do this not for an award or do my hits up there and seem like I'm the best performer in the world."

"No, I do this to tell stories and to effect change and to connect with people and make them feel things because I wanna feel something. That's why I do it. Because I actually wanna make the world a better place in my own little way," she said in the documentary.

JLo continued: "At the end of the day, when somebody meets you they don't go, 'Oh my God, you have 12 Grammys!' They don't say that. They go, 'Oh my God, that song you wrote made me feel and got me through. When I saw you onstage, I realized I could be there too.' "

Despite the snub, Lopez said she's going to "keep working," adding, "And I'm gonna be unafraid to get loud and use my voice in the best way that I can."

The actor – singer was nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress at Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and won other accolades and also got high praises for her performance in the movie.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing
Amber Heard ‘still wants’ ex-Johnny Depp in her life, claims psychologist

Amber Heard ‘still wants’ ex-Johnny Depp in her life, claims psychologist
Reese Witherspoon drops adorable selfies with Jennifer Aniston from reunion

Reese Witherspoon drops adorable selfies with Jennifer Aniston from reunion
‘My Policeman’ trailer out! Harry Styles, Emma Corrin starrer to release on THIS date

‘My Policeman’ trailer out! Harry Styles, Emma Corrin starrer to release on THIS date

Queen reworking on 'mystique' formula of success to enhance monarchy 'magic'

Queen reworking on 'mystique' formula of success to enhance monarchy 'magic'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal titles ‘in royal cross hairs’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal titles ‘in royal cross hairs’: report
Meghan Markle 'upset' Lilibet connection with Queen was not 'solidified' with photo

Meghan Markle 'upset' Lilibet connection with Queen was not 'solidified' with photo
Hilaria Baldwin introduces ‘Newest Baldwinita,’ posts sonogram of her seventh child

Hilaria Baldwin introduces ‘Newest Baldwinita,’ posts sonogram of her seventh child
Why BTS waited 8 years before going solo: Find out

Why BTS waited 8 years before going solo: Find out
Amber Heard 'credibility contest' savaged by Savannah Guthrie in charity row: Viral Vid

Amber Heard 'credibility contest' savaged by Savannah Guthrie in charity row: Viral Vid
Joe Jonas reveals his feelings on expecting second child with wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas reveals his feelings on expecting second child with wife Sophie Turner

Latest

view all