‘My Policeman’ trailer out! Harry Styles, Emma Corrin starrer to release on THIS date

The wait is over as Amazon Prime Video has finally released the highly-anticipated teaser trailer for its upcoming Harry Styles-starring My Policeman on Wednesday.

Set in the 50s, the upcoming romantic period drama is the As It Was singer's first ever leading film role, opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

The film will see the former One Direction singer play a married policeman navigating a secret double life with a gay lover in Brighton throughout the 1950s - a time period where homosexuality was illegal.





My Policeman is a story of forbidden love and changing social conventions. According to film’s official synopsis, the story follows three young people – policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (Dawson)– as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

My Policeman is set to premiere in theaters Oct. 21 before arriving on Prime Video Nov. 4.