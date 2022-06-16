 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kevin Spacey permitted unconditional bail at UK sexual case hearing despite no 'formal plea'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Kevin Spacey permitted unconditional bail at UK sexual case hearing despite no formal plea
Kevin Spacey permitted unconditional bail at UK sexual case hearing despite no 'formal plea'

Kevin Spacey has recently been granted "unconditional bail" at a Westminster Magistrates’ court in London for preliminary hearing on Thursday morning.

According to The Guardian, the actor appeared in a London court for sexual assault offences which he committed between 2005 and 2013.

Reportedly, the Horrible Bosses star’s was not asked to enter a “formal plea”, but his advocate Patrick Gibbs stated that the actor was “strenuously denied any and all criminality in this case”.

The case was heard by deputy chief magistrate Tanweer Ikram. It is pertinent to mention that Spacey will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on July 14 for plea.

For the unversed, the actor was charged on four sexual assault counts in UK court. The media reports also revealed that the alleged crimes was committed in London and Gloucestershire and the victims are in their 30s and 40s.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Spacey had won two Oscar Awards for his movies including American Beauty and Usual Suspects

He also won praise for his appearance in the long-running series, House of Cards on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox

Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox
Recruiter faces backlash for fake Johnny Depp, Amber Heard testimony ad

Recruiter faces backlash for fake Johnny Depp, Amber Heard testimony ad
Nick Lachey sends advice to BTS as K-pop group goes on hiatus

Nick Lachey sends advice to BTS as K-pop group goes on hiatus
Tom Hanks rages at fan who nearly knocks over his wife Rita Wilson: Watch

Tom Hanks rages at fan who nearly knocks over his wife Rita Wilson: Watch
Kim Kardashian’s platinum blonde look inspires another hairstyle chameleon Jesy Nelson

Kim Kardashian’s platinum blonde look inspires another hairstyle chameleon Jesy Nelson
Kim Kardashian reveals 'trying 'everything possible' amid marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reveals 'trying 'everything possible' amid marriage to Kanye West

Blac Chyna accuses Kris Jenner of trying to 'financially ruin' her with legal fees

Blac Chyna accuses Kris Jenner of trying to 'financially ruin' her with legal fees

Prince Harry, William’s relationship ‘still very raw’: ‘Icy duo!’

Prince Harry, William’s relationship ‘still very raw’: ‘Icy duo!’
Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show
Johnny Depp could sue Amber heard again after major slipup?

Johnny Depp could sue Amber heard again after major slipup?
Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing

Latest

view all