Kevin Spacey permitted unconditional bail at UK sexual case hearing despite no 'formal plea'

Kevin Spacey has recently been granted "unconditional bail" at a Westminster Magistrates’ court in London for preliminary hearing on Thursday morning.

According to The Guardian, the actor appeared in a London court for sexual assault offences which he committed between 2005 and 2013.



Reportedly, the Horrible Bosses star’s was not asked to enter a “formal plea”, but his advocate Patrick Gibbs stated that the actor was “strenuously denied any and all criminality in this case”.



The case was heard by deputy chief magistrate Tanweer Ikram. It is pertinent to mention that Spacey will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on July 14 for plea.

For the unversed, the actor was charged on four sexual assault counts in UK court. The media reports also revealed that the alleged crimes was committed in London and Gloucestershire and the victims are in their 30s and 40s.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Spacey had won two Oscar Awards for his movies including American Beauty and Usual Suspects.

He also won praise for his appearance in the long-running series, House of Cards on Netflix.