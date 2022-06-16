 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Nick Lachey sends advice to BTS as K-pop group goes on hiatus

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Nick Lachey sends advice to BTS as K-pop group goes on hiatus
Nick Lachey sends advice to BTS as K-pop group goes on hiatus

Nick Lachey, who was a member of boy band 98 Degrees in the 90s, shared a advice for BTS.

During his conversation with Daily Pop, Lachey, 48, said: "I think everyone's got that creative itch that you have to scratch, and for some, it works out.

“I still do stuff with 98 and I'm proud to say that 25 years later, we're still doing stuff together and still touring and I love it now more than I ever did. So I think there's room for both,” the singer added.

The K-pop group left fans shocked and worried with their sudden announcement of going on a break “to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”

ARMY – septet’s official fandom, took over social media to share their concerns around the group’s return. The group’s member Jungkook took to Vlive to clarify that the band is not disbanding and will soon be reunited. 

More From Entertainment:

Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox

Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox
Recruiter faces backlash for fake Johnny Depp, Amber Heard testimony ad

Recruiter faces backlash for fake Johnny Depp, Amber Heard testimony ad
Tom Hanks rages at fan who nearly knocks over his wife Rita Wilson: Watch

Tom Hanks rages at fan who nearly knocks over his wife Rita Wilson: Watch
Kim Kardashian’s platinum blonde look inspires another hairstyle chameleon Jesy Nelson

Kim Kardashian’s platinum blonde look inspires another hairstyle chameleon Jesy Nelson
Kim Kardashian reveals 'trying 'everything possible' amid marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reveals 'trying 'everything possible' amid marriage to Kanye West

Blac Chyna accuses Kris Jenner of trying to 'financially ruin' her with legal fees

Blac Chyna accuses Kris Jenner of trying to 'financially ruin' her with legal fees

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show
Johnny Depp could sue Amber heard again after major slipup?

Johnny Depp could sue Amber heard again after major slipup?
Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing
Amber Heard ‘still wants’ ex-Johnny Depp in her life, claims psychologist

Amber Heard ‘still wants’ ex-Johnny Depp in her life, claims psychologist
Reese Witherspoon drops adorable selfies with Jennifer Aniston from reunion

Reese Witherspoon drops adorable selfies with Jennifer Aniston from reunion

Latest

view all