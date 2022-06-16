Nick Lachey sends advice to BTS as K-pop group goes on hiatus

Nick Lachey, who was a member of boy band 98 Degrees in the 90s, shared a advice for BTS.

During his conversation with Daily Pop, Lachey, 48, said: "I think everyone's got that creative itch that you have to scratch, and for some, it works out.

“I still do stuff with 98 and I'm proud to say that 25 years later, we're still doing stuff together and still touring and I love it now more than I ever did. So I think there's room for both,” the singer added.

The K-pop group left fans shocked and worried with their sudden announcement of going on a break “to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”

ARMY – septet’s official fandom, took over social media to share their concerns around the group’s return. The group’s member Jungkook took to Vlive to clarify that the band is not disbanding and will soon be reunited.