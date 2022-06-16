Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox, who gained global popularity for playing the role of Monica Geller on the hit NBC sitcom Friends, celebrated her 58th birthday on Wednesday (June 15).

On the special occasion, Courtney’s fans reminisced the actress’ most memorable moments on the popular show including the adorable moment when Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing got married to Monica.

The actors’ on-screen chemistry made fans feel as though they were a real-life couple.

However, not many of them know that Matthew was once said to be in love with Courteney.

In an old interview with US Weekly, a source close to Matthew said, “Matthew’s always been in love with her. Any girl he’s tried to date looked similar to Courteney."

The insider further revealed that Matthew “has never fully been able to get over her”.

While the two couldn’t have a real-life relationship, Matthew and Courteney did an amazing job on the show.

From being friends, they later started dating each other and by the season 9th of the show, the two got married. By the end of the show, the two also welcome two kids via surrogacy.

Apart from Courteney and Matthew, Friends also starred Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribianni and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.