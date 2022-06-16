Jennifer Lopez admits to 'losing herself' after divorce from Marc Anthony

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez shared how she struggled as an artist after she “lost” herself post her divorce with Marc Anthony.

The Marry Me actor married the singer – songwriter in 2004 and the couple got divorced 10 years and two kids later in 2014.

Now, in her hotly released documentary Halftime, JLo revealed how she felt devalued as an artist after splitting with her then husband.

"When my kids were three years old, I got divorced,” the actor – singer said in the film. “I was a single mom with two young children.”

She added: “As an artist, I lost a little bit of who I was while trying to build a perfect family life."

Lopez, who is now engaged to her beau Ben Affleck, further said, "At 42, movie roles weren't knocking on my door, and when I went back to work, I felt like I didn't know where my value lay anymore.”

The On The Floor hit-maker rekindled her relationship with Affleck last year after they previously broke off their engagement in January 2004.

The couple got engaged for a second time in April this year.



