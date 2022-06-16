Tom Hanks’ fans show concerns after actor’s hands ‘shakes’ at Elvis premiere

Tom Hanks recently sparked health concerns as the actor was seen shaking hands at the Elvis premiere in Australia.



On Tuesday, a video of the Forrest Gump actor went viral on social media in which his hand could be seen trembling as he held the microphone,

According to media reports by Daily Mirror and The New York Post, Hanks’ ardent fans took to Twitter and dropped supportive messages for the actor who went public with his Type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2013.

One tweeted, “Hope Tom Hanks is okay.”

Another user however rubbished health speculations and wrote, “God forbid it could just be adrenaline and nerves!”

Another fan commented, “He’s still one of the best actors left … his health is his business.”

Meanwhile, the outlets reported that there were few Twitter conspiracy theorists who claimed that Hanks’ shaking could be “caused by the Covid-19 vaccine”.