Not using official residence nor do I plan to move there, clarifies Finance Minister Miftah Ismail

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addressing a press conference. — Reuters

Finance minister responds to story claiming refurbishment of his official residence due to his expected arrival.

Finance minister says he lives in a home in Islamabad’s F7.

Miftah Ismail says he has not taken a car from govt and neither does he take any petrol or salary from national exchequer.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail clarified on Thursday that he is not using his official residence nor does he have any intention to move there.

Responding to a story claiming refurbishment of the official residence, the finance minister said that he lives in a home in Islamabad’s F7.

“I have been assigned a home in ministers’ enclave but have never visited that home and have no intention of moving there,” said Miftah. He also added that not a single “penny has been spent on that house”.

The finance minister also stated that he has not taken a car from the government and neither does he take any petrol or salary from the national exchequer.