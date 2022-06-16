 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Not using official residence nor do I plan to move there, clarifies Finance Minister Miftah Ismail

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addressing a press conference. — Reuters
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addressing a press conference. — Reuters

  • Finance minister responds to story claiming refurbishment of his official residence due to his expected arrival.
  • Finance minister says he lives in a home in Islamabad’s F7.
  • Miftah Ismail says he has not taken a car from govt and neither does he take any petrol or salary from national exchequer.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail clarified on Thursday that he is not using his official residence nor does he have any intention to move there.

Responding to a story claiming refurbishment of the official residence, the finance minister said that he lives in a home in Islamabad’s F7.

“I have been assigned a home in ministers’ enclave but have never visited that home and have no intention of moving there,” said Miftah. He also added that not a single “penny has been spent on that house”.

The finance minister also stated that he has not taken a car from the government and neither does he take any petrol or salary from the national exchequer.

More From Pakistan:

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz injured after car collides with truck

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz injured after car collides with truck
PTI chief Imran Khan calls for fresh round of protests on Sunday

PTI chief Imran Khan calls for fresh round of protests on Sunday
Girl allegedly drinks acid to avoid sexual assault

Girl allegedly drinks acid to avoid sexual assault
Internet services in country affected due to 'cut' in fibre optic cable: PTA

Internet services in country affected due to 'cut' in fibre optic cable: PTA
President Arif Alvi reprimands FBR for harassing complainant

President Arif Alvi reprimands FBR for harassing complainant
Nimra Kazmi’s family agrees to accept daughter’s husband as son-in-law: lawyer

Nimra Kazmi’s family agrees to accept daughter’s husband as son-in-law: lawyer
One dead as violence mars Karachi's NA-240 by-election

One dead as violence mars Karachi's NA-240 by-election
PSP leader Anis Kaimkhani’s car shot at during NA 240 by-polls

PSP leader Anis Kaimkhani’s car shot at during NA 240 by-polls
Watch: Presiding officer caught stealing ballot papers; taken into custody

Watch: Presiding officer caught stealing ballot papers; taken into custody
IHC nullifies earlier ruling on wrapping up PTI’s foreign funding case within month

IHC nullifies earlier ruling on wrapping up PTI’s foreign funding case within month
Power supply from commercial feeders to be cut in evening hours: sources

Power supply from commercial feeders to be cut in evening hours: sources
Debate on cutting down on chai heats up as Ahsan Iqbal doubles down on idea

Debate on cutting down on chai heats up as Ahsan Iqbal doubles down on idea

Latest

view all