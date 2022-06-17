 
New York, Los Angeles among 16 host cities for 2026 World Cup

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 General view of the trophy as France celebrate after winning the World Cup. — Reuters/File
The 11 American metro areas chosen to host game were Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.

The Canadian cities of Toronto and Vancouver and the Mexican cities of Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey will also host games.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on FS1's broadcast that the sites of the first game and the final were not yet decided.

In Los Angeles, two venues were up for consideration. FIFA opted for SoFi Stadium, the brand-new digs of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, over the Rose Bowl, which hosted the 1994 World Cup Final.

The finalist cities that were not selected were Baltimore/Washington, DC, Cincinnati, Denver, Edmonton, Nashville and Orlando. Baltimore and Washington formed a joint bid earlier this year.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first time the tournament grows from 32 to 48 qualified countries. Three countries are sharing hosting duties for the first time.

Mexico has previously hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cups and will become the first country to host for a third time. The U.S. hosted the 1994 World Cup, while 2026 will be Canada's first time hosting.

List of venues:

  • Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Boston: Gillette Stadium
  • Dallas: AT&T Stadium
  • Guadalajara: Estadio Akron
  • Houston: NRG Stadium
  • Kansas City: Arrowhead Stadium
  • Los Angeles: SoFi Stadium
  • Mexico City: Estadio Azteca
  • Miami: Hard Rock Stadium
  • Monterrey: Estadio BBVA
  • New York/New Jersey: MetLife Stadium
  • Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field
  • San Francisco Bay Area: Levi's Stadium
  • Seattle: Lumen Field
  • Toronto: BMO Field
  • Vancouver: BC Place
  • Field Level Media

