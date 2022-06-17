 
Mike Tindall 'b******d' comment about Prince Harry praised in US: 'He's not wrong'

Mike Tindall is garnering support from US over his objectionable comment on Prince Harry.

As per Express.co.uk, the husband of Zara Tindall was overheard hurling insults at Prince Harry after the Platinum Jubilee Palace party. While speaking to a guest, the son-in-law of Princess Anne said:

Prince Harry’s behaviour as that of a “b*****d”.

Social media users were quick to react to the comment, backing the comment online.

“As an American, I have no idea what Mike Tindall said, but if it's bleeped out, he's not wrong.”

"I must say, I really hope he said it! #StandWithMike,"

A third added: "As an American I've really grown to like Mike Tindall all during the Jubilee. Mike is a national treasure."

“Not that I am a fan of Tindall but he is correct," added another.

“I didn’t think I could love Mike Tindall more…but I do!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in UK earlier this month, two years after quitting their position as senior royals in 2020. The couple now lives in California, US.

