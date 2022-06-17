 
Friday Jun 17 2022
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt wish for mom with a rare glimpse at daughter

Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Priyanka Chopra shared the loveliest birthday wish for her mother Madhu Chopra with a rare glimpse at her daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to Instagram, The Matrix Resurrections star dropped a picture with her mom and her daughter with a heartfelt note.

“Happiest birthday Mama,” the global sensation wrote in the caption. “May you always smile that infectious smile of yours.”

PeeCee added, “You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while.”

“Love you to the moon and back Nani,” she concluded her wish.

In the picture, only Malti Marie’s head is visible as her grandmother holds her while Priyanka looks at her daughter with her gorgeous smile.

Priyanka, who shares her daughter with husband Nick Jonas, also shared a reel on her stories in which her mother could be seen flaunting her dance moves.

“Happy Birthday mama.. love you,” she captioned the video.

The actor first dropped a glimpse at her daughter when she came home after spending 100 plus days in NICU following her birth on the social site on Mothers Day.

