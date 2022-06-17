 
Amber Heard discusses fear of testifying in court with Johhny Depp’s supporters

Amber Heard opens up about testifying on alleged sexual assault in a courtroom full of people who were in support of her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In her first interview with after she lost the highly publicised defamation trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Heard shared her fears of testifying in front of people who expressed their “disdain” for her.

The Aquaman actor told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, “In that courtroom I am testifying about sexual assault and domestic violence next to a jury, in front of a whole packed courtroom of people who were expressing their vocal support (for Depp) and disdain for me.”

The court ruled in favour of Depp in bombshell trial against Heard and awarded him $10.35 million in damages over an article Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018 implying she was sexually abused.

Reacting to the interview, after previously denying the allegations of assault made against Depp, his team issued a statement to the channel.

“It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favour,” the statement read.


