 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Zac Efron to play lead in A24 film based on pro-wrestling’s Von Erich family

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Zac Efron to play lead in A24 film based on pro-wrestling’s Von Erich family
Zac Efron to play lead in A24 film based on pro-wrestling’s Von Erich family 

Hollywood star Zac Efron is holding an interesting lineup of upcoming projects.

Days after announcing his forthcoming star studded comedy for Netflix, the Greatest Showman actor has taken up another lead role in a new movie titled, The Iron Claw.

The upcoming film is said to be based on the story of the most famous families in professional wrestling history, The Von Erichs.

However, it is yet not confirmed who Efron, 34, will play in the movie.

The official synopsis for the film reads, "Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

With Fritz Von Erich as its patriarch, the family produced some of the most popular wrestlers in all of Texas including Kevin, David, Kerry and Mike Von Erich. Unfortunately, many in the family suffered tragic deaths at young ages. The history of the family was recapped during a Season 1 episode of Dark Side of The Ring.

The Iron Claw will be helmed by Sean Durkin (The Nest) and produced by A24. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber upbeat about his recovery after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber upbeat about his recovery after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis
Kim Kardashian cleared of damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress

Kim Kardashian cleared of damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress
Piers Morgan discloses a secret about Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial

Piers Morgan discloses a secret about Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard discusses fear of testifying in court with Johhny Depp’s supporters

Amber Heard discusses fear of testifying in court with Johhny Depp’s supporters
Khloe Kardashian showers support on her role model Jennifer Lopez for ‘Halftime’

Khloe Kardashian showers support on her role model Jennifer Lopez for ‘Halftime’
Britney Spears’ Instagram disappears a week after her wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ Instagram disappears a week after her wedding to Sam Asghari

Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt wish for mom with a rare glimpse at daughter

Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt wish for mom with a rare glimpse at daughter

Prince Harry ‘his own man’ without Meghan Markle ‘breathing down’

Prince Harry ‘his own man’ without Meghan Markle ‘breathing down’
Rob Kardashian to face trial after ex-Blac Chyna files ‘revenge’ lawsuit

Rob Kardashian to face trial after ex-Blac Chyna files ‘revenge’ lawsuit
Camila Cabello moves on from Shawn Mendes soon after their split?

Camila Cabello moves on from Shawn Mendes soon after their split?
Nick Jonas sends love to Priyanka Chopra’s mum on her birthday

Nick Jonas sends love to Priyanka Chopra’s mum on her birthday
Drake thrills fans with surprise release of new album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ at midnight

Drake thrills fans with surprise release of new album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ at midnight

Latest

view all