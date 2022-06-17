Zac Efron to play lead in A24 film based on pro-wrestling’s Von Erich family

Hollywood star Zac Efron is holding an interesting lineup of upcoming projects.

Days after announcing his forthcoming star studded comedy for Netflix, the Greatest Showman actor has taken up another lead role in a new movie titled, The Iron Claw.

The upcoming film is said to be based on the story of the most famous families in professional wrestling history, The Von Erichs.

However, it is yet not confirmed who Efron, 34, will play in the movie.

The official synopsis for the film reads, "Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

With Fritz Von Erich as its patriarch, the family produced some of the most popular wrestlers in all of Texas including Kevin, David, Kerry and Mike Von Erich. Unfortunately, many in the family suffered tragic deaths at young ages. The history of the family was recapped during a Season 1 episode of Dark Side of The Ring.

The Iron Claw will be helmed by Sean Durkin (The Nest) and produced by A24.