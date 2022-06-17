Justin Bieber upbeat about his recovery after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber, who has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, is upbeat about his recovery as he continues to receive best medical care possible.



This was disclosed by the Sorry singer’s promoter in a statement on Thursday.

Justin Bieber is postponing another scheduled performance due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

The statement reads: "In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining U.S. Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Friday, June 24, 2022, will be postponed."

"Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer."

Earlier this month, Justin Bieber informed his fans in a video posted to Instagram that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing him partial facial paralysis.

The 28-year-old pop singer recently announced he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness, hours before his first slated concert in Toronto.



