BTS will 'remain active in various formats': HYBE clarifies

BTS management agency HYBE recently clarified that the septet hasn't disbanded amidst the confusion created by mistranslation of its statement.

The K-pop boy band sparked massive buzz among fans on Tuesday when it was announced to be taking a break as a group to pursue solo projects.

However, the management team of HYBE cleared the confusion on Thursday the Butter hitmakers “are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various formats,” reported The Post.

Meanwhile, the group’s leader Kim Nam-joon, famously known as RM, dished on going on solo to grow as people.

“I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something,” he said in a video.

“We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans,” member Jimin added.

“I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process,” he continued.