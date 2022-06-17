 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS will 'remain active in various formats': HYBE clarifies

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

BTS will remain active in various formats: HYBE clarifies
BTS will 'remain active in various formats': HYBE clarifies

BTS management agency HYBE recently clarified that the septet hasn't disbanded amidst the confusion created by mistranslation of its statement.

The K-pop boy band sparked massive buzz among fans on Tuesday when it was announced to be taking a break as a group to pursue solo projects.

However, the management team of HYBE cleared the confusion on Thursday the Butter hitmakers “are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various formats,” reported The Post.

Meanwhile, the group’s leader Kim Nam-joon, famously known as RM, dished on going on solo to grow as people.

“I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something,” he said in a video.

“We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans,” member Jimin added.

“I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process,” he continued.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Rock refuses to host Emmy Awards after getting slapped at Oscars

Chris Rock refuses to host Emmy Awards after getting slapped at Oscars
Justin Bieber upbeat about his recovery after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber upbeat about his recovery after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis
Kim Kardashian cleared of damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress

Kim Kardashian cleared of damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress
Zac Efron to play lead in A24 film based on pro-wrestling’s Von Erich family

Zac Efron to play lead in A24 film based on pro-wrestling’s Von Erich family

Piers Morgan discloses a secret about Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial

Piers Morgan discloses a secret about Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard discusses fear of testifying in court with Johhny Depp’s supporters

Amber Heard discusses fear of testifying in court with Johhny Depp’s supporters
Khloe Kardashian showers support on her role model Jennifer Lopez for ‘Halftime’

Khloe Kardashian showers support on her role model Jennifer Lopez for ‘Halftime’
Britney Spears’ Instagram disappears a week after her wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ Instagram disappears a week after her wedding to Sam Asghari

Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt wish for mom with a rare glimpse at daughter

Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt wish for mom with a rare glimpse at daughter

Prince Harry ‘his own man’ without Meghan Markle ‘breathing down’

Prince Harry ‘his own man’ without Meghan Markle ‘breathing down’
Rob Kardashian to face trial after ex-Blac Chyna files ‘revenge’ lawsuit

Rob Kardashian to face trial after ex-Blac Chyna files ‘revenge’ lawsuit
Camila Cabello moves on from Shawn Mendes soon after their split?

Camila Cabello moves on from Shawn Mendes soon after their split?

Latest

view all