Friday Jun 17 2022
Here's what Eva Mendes thinks of Ryan Gosling’s Ken look

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Here's what Eva Mendes thinks of Ryan Gosling’s Ken look

Eva Mendes has come out in support of her love partner Ryan Gosling after receiving mixed reactions on social media to his Ken doll Barbie character.

According to Independent, Warner Bros released the actor’s new look as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming live-action movie on Wednesday.

In the photo, the Blue Valentine star could be seen in a blonde hair while showing off his six pack abs.

As the photo of the actor went viral on social media, fans were left divided with many commented that Ryan looked “too old” for the iconic doll portrayal.

Following this reaction, Eva turned to Instagram and posted the photo of Ryan and penned a heartfelt caption.

“So.F. Funny. So.F. Good. So excited for you to see this… #Thatsmyken,”she wrote.

Meanwhile, fans loved her hashtag in the caption and dropped heart-shaped emoticons in the comments.

For the unversed, Eva has been in romantic relationship with Ryan since 2011 and shares two daughters with him.  

