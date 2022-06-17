Amber Heard used to arrive in court during trial in ‘protected entrance’ with barricades

File Footage

Amber Heard talked about the protective measures the security team had to take just to ensure her safe arrival at the court as people used to hold signs against her outside courtroom during trial against Johnny Depp.

In her post trial interview with NBC’ Savannah Guthrie, the Aquaman star said that they had to establish barricades so she could drive safely to the courthouse.

“Every single day I passed city blocks lined with people holding signs saying things that I couldn’t repeat on television,” Heard said in her interview.

She added, “They had to establish barricades to protect me so I could drive into a protected entrance of the courthouse.”

“Every single day that’s how I walked in the court,” the 36-year-old actor said.

Heard further shared that she never wanted the defamation trial to be aired publically, saying, “I didn’t want this to be a thing. I didn’t want it to be a trial.”

“I didn’t want it to be a part of the public record but when someone sues you, you don’t really have a choice,” she added.

Heard lost the trial against Depp brought against her after she published an article in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a domestic abuse victim.



