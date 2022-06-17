Princess Diana barnded Prince Charles a ‘selfish father’ to Prince William, Harry

 
entertainment
Princess Diana branded Prince Charles a 'selfish father' to Prince William, Harry

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Princess Diana reportedly came to find Prince Charles as a ‘selfish’ father to Prince William and Prince Harry, during the earlier days.

Royal author Andrew Morton made these revelations in his biography, Diana: Her True Story.

He claimed, “When Prince Charles arrived home from a private visit to France she found his presence so oppressive that she literally ran out of Kensington Palace.”

“She thought he was a bad father, a selfish father, the children had to tie in with what he's doing.”

He will never delay, cancel or change anything which he has sorted out for their benefit. It's a reflection of the way he was brought up and it is history repeating itself.”

